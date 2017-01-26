Jan 26 SK Hynix Inc
* Says Chinese smartphone makers to drive mobile DRAM growth
* Says 2017 DRAM supply growth may be slightly less than
expected demand growth of around 20 percent
* Says NAND chip supply shortage likely to ease during H2
2017
* Says 2017 NAND industry supply growth to be slower than
expected growth in demand
* Says its 2017 capital expenditures likely to be around 7
trillion won ($6.05 billion)
* Says expects its Q1 DRAM, NAND shipments to fall by low
single-digit percentage rate versus Q4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1,157.5000 won)
(Reporting By Se Young Lee)