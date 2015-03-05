BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Largan Precision Co Ltd
* Says Feb sales at T$2.6 billion ($82.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B9qAcj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4960 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: