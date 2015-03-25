BRIEF-Farmland partners Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.01
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
March 25 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says orders equipment for T$533.65 million ($17.07 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2660 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results