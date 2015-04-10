BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Quanta Computer Inc
* Says March sales at T$80 billion ($2.57 billion)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1630 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.