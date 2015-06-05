BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 HTC Corp
* Says May sales at T$10.8 billion ($348.97 million)
* Says adjusts Q2 net revenue guidance to T$33-36 billion
* Says change for revenue outlook is due to slower demand for high-end Android devices, and weaker-than-expected sales in China
* Says expects Q2 LPS between T$9.70-T$9.94
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9480 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: