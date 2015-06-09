BRIEF-United Technologies prices offering of $1,000 mln aggregate principal amount of 1.900 pct notes due 2020
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
June 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says to sell 5 percent of Vanguard International Semiconductor for T$3.88 billion ($124.64 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1290 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp (Kores) and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.