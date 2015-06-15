BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce top-line results from two phase III clinical trials
* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO
June 15 HTC Corp
* Says didn't contact Asustek and will not consider the acquisition
* Says strongly denies reports on Asustek not ruling out the possibility of acquiring HTC
Source text on on:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 176.8 million zlotys ($45.7 million) versus 171.4 million zlotys a year ago