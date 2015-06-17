BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
June 17 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
* Says currently evaluating various opportunities in India after media reports on Alibaba and Hon Hai in talks to invest in Indian e-commerce firm
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen at an event in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in new Delhi. 12:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to brie