US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
June 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$1.5 billion ($48.78 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.7530 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.