Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
Aug 10 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says July sales at T$12.7 billion ($401.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H9Vq8B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 The take private of customer contact and conferencing services provider West Corp by Apollo Global Management, announced on May 9, will be financed with a US$2.7bn term loan B and a US$1.4bn bridge to unsecured bonds, sources said.