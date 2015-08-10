BRIEF-Jiangsu Leili Motor issues prospectus for Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Aug 10 Acer Incorporated
* Says July sales at T$16.9 billion ($534.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wc48dj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6330 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue HK$20.5 million versus HK$8.5 million; qtrly profit for the period attributable HK$3.5 million versus loss of HK$405,000