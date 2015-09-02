EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks near 2-yr highs, China data caps gains

By Sujata Rao LONDON, May 10 Emerging markets benefited from a dollar retreat, a global share rally and improving domestic company earnings with the benchmark equity index approaching two-year highs on Wednesday, though weak Chinese inflation checked gains. The dollar slipped around 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies while U.S. yields pulled off one-week highs, allowing most emerging assets to firm. Asian currencies were flat for the most part, weighed