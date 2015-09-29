Brazil's Odebrecht taps VP Guidolin as new chief executive
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA said on Friday it had tapped Luciano Guidolin as its new chief executive officer, replacing current CEO Newton de Souza.
Sept 29 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says postpones share settlement and payment of public tender offer for Siliconware due to typhoon
MONTREAL, May 12 Ontario transit agency Metrolinx said on Friday it is entering into an agreement to buy 61 light rail vehicles from French train maker Alstom, spurning its Canadian rival Bombardier Inc.