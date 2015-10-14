BRIEF-Expedia CEO Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 mln
* Expedia Inc - CEO Dara Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 million - SEC filing
Oct 14 Innolux Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment for T$1.5 billion ($46.17 million)
($1 = 32.4900 Taiwan dollars)
