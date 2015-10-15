BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 AU Optronics Corp
* Says purchases machinery on behalf of Kunshan subsidiary worth T$978 million ($30.45 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1160 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds