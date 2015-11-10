BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
Nov 10 Acer Incorporated
* Says Oct sales at T$22 billion ($672.87 million)
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments