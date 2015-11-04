BRIEF-T-Mobile announces plans for real nationwide mobile 5G
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - will use a portion of its $8 billion, low-band 600 mhz spectrum to deliver 5G coverage
Nov 4 HTC Corp
* Says Oct sales at T$8.9 billion ($275.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WvDPkV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3230 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
