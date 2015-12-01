BRIEF-Kraft Heinz sees capex of about $1.3 bln related to the integration program
* Kraft Heinz says it anticipates capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion related to the integration program
Dec 1 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$557.8 million ($17.05 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7090 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Kraft Heinz says it anticipates capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion related to the integration program
GENEVA/LONDON, May 4 A landmark Australian law on restrictive tobacco packaging has been upheld at the World Trade Organization after a five-year legal battle, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the situation.