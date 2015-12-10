BRIEF-Tata Technologies buys Escenda Engineering AB
* Tata Technologies says Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited
Dec 10 Acer Incorporated
* Says Nov sales at T$23.4 billion ($712.57 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mc4UJG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers