BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Dec 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$543 million ($16.63 million)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company