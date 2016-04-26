BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Singapore's temasek says chia song hwee and dilhan pillay to be appointed as presidents
* Singapore's temasek says constituting a new portfolio strategy and risk group
* Singapore's temasek says bringing together sector and market investment teams under a single investment group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO