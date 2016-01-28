BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
Jan 28 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($44.66 million) from Lam Research
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$2.4 billion from Applied Materials
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.5870 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
LONDON, May 18 Sovereign wealth funds pulled $18.4 billion from global stock and bond markets in the first quarter of 2017, notwithstanding robust equity gains in this period, data from research firm eVestment showed on Thursday,