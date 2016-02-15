BRIEF-Megaport says unit entered into cloud partnership with Alibaba Cloud
* Megaport (Singapore) Pte Ltd entered into cloud partnership with Alibaba Cloud
Feb 15 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$528.7 million ($15.98 million)
($1 = 33.0760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* "For copper, chinese demand remains strong; europe , north america showing steady improvement" - CEO