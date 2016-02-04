BRIEF-Input Capital Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Input Capital Corp announces FY2017 Q2 results and successful launch of marketing streams
Feb 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says Taiwan's investment commission of Ministry of Economic Affairs approves its china investment
* Says capital injection not exceeding $1 billion in TSMC (Nanjing) Ltd
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Input Capital Corp announces FY2017 Q2 results and successful launch of marketing streams
* Immune Design reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update