BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
* Says received notice from Sharp, board has agreed to pick Hon Hai as the "main cooperative partner"
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing