UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 ZTE Corp
* ZTE chairman says company will be taking extra measures to ensure that legal compliance and anti-corruption processes eliminate any possibility of non-compliance
* ZTE chairman says company will put practical measures in place to rebuild our operational philosophy and turn the challenges into opportunities
Source text in English: bit.ly/1qnpSaO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.