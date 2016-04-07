Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Monday:
April 7 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says March sales at T$23.55 billion ($728.88 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Monday:
May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.