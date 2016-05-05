Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
May 5 Largan Precision Co Ltd
* Says April sales at T$3.1 billion ($95.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WKpwa9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3590 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
JAKARTA, May 17 Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.7 percent in April from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Wednesday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily engaged in the automobile business. Automakers sold 89,588 vehicles in April, the data showed. However, on a monthly basis, car sales were down 12.5 percent from March. Car sales in March were revised to 102,336 units from previously rep