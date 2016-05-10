Payment system outages hit some Starbucks stores
May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.
May 10 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$517 million ($15.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QX1C48
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4970 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.