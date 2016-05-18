BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says accumulative shares repurchased exceeding T$300 million ($9.17 million) in value
* Says 32 million shares repurchased at T$11.43 per share
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform Further company coverage: