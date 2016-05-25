Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$560 million ($17.17 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6180 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project