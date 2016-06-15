BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says its Xiamen unit orders machinery equipment worth T$607 million ($18.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WNqiVz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3710 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.