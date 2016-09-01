BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Singapore c.bank says refinancing rules under the total debt servicing ratio framework will be finetuned to allow borrowers more flexibility in managing their debt obligations. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago