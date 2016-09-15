Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Singapore c.bank says banks are required to adhere to financial action task force standard of filing a suspicious transaction report when handling tax amnesty cases

* Singapore c.bank says that participation in a tax amnesty programme, in and of itself, would not attract criminal investigation in singapore

* Singapore c.bank says advised banks in singapore to encourage their clients to use the opportunity accorded by tax amnesty programmes to regularise their tax affairs

* Singapore c.bank says a police investigation is commenced in singapore only when there are reasons to suspect that a criminal offence under our laws has been committed (Reporting By Edmund Klamann)