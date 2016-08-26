US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid Trump jitters
May 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a series of scandals cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
Aug 26 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says its Xiamen unit orders facility equipment worth T$506 million ($15.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cdhyIV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Roger Ailes, who became one of the most powerful figures in both U.S. politics and media by turning the Fox News network into a booming voice for conservatives before he was brought down by sexual harassment charges, has died at the age of 77.