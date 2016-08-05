BRIEF-Concho Resources announces appointments to board and executive management changes
* Concho Resources Inc announces appointment to the board of directors and executive management changes
Aug 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$519 million ($16.50 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4640 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Concho Resources Inc announces appointment to the board of directors and executive management changes
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.