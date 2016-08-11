BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says its unit orders machinery equipment worth T$403 million ($12.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aLRSN9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2870 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.