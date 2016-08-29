BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$21.3 billion ($669.73 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.8040 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses