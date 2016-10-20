BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* Says reprimands and fines two JP Morgan entities HK$5.6 million ($721,835.52) for regulatory breaches
Source text in English: bit.ly/2emVEiL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7580 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing