UPDATE 2-Former James Bond actor Roger Moore dies aged 89
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)
Oct 11 Pegatron Corp
* Says Sept sales at T$151 billion ($4.80 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e2tKYs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds raid detail)