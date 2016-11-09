BRIEF-Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 22
May 16 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 Compal Electronics Inc
* Says Oct sales at T$76.9 billion ($2.44 billion)
* Says its Q3 net profit attributed to the parent company at T$2.18 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eTpcnW; bit.ly/2eKJiDC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016