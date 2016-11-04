Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 HTC Corp
* Says Oct sales at T$8.17 billion ($260.00 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ekosXX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4230 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)