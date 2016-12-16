BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy)
Dec 16 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* Says issues restriction notices to two brokers to freeze a client account linked to suspected account hacking and market manipulation
* Says has issued notices to Interactive Brokers LLC (IBLLC) and Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited (IBHK)
Source text in English: bit.ly/2hAZGIY (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)