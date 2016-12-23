EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw as oil, U.S. data drive caution

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, May 30 Latin American currencies seesawed on Tuesday as falling oil prices and a strong batch of U.S. economic figures fueled caution among traders. Signs of a resurgence in Libya's oil output reignited concerns over global oversupply, hammering prices of crude futures. The slump dampened demand for commodity-linked assets. Investors also dialed back bets on a slow pace of U.S. interest rate hikes after U.S. consumer spending recorded its bigg