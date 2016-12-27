PRECIOUS-Gold touches one-month high on European political worries

* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, May 30 Gold eased after setting a one-month high on Tuesday in response to rising political uncertainty in Europe which spurred increased safe-haven demand. The metal, often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, b