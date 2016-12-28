BRIEF-Arthur J Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc
Dec 28 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$712 million ($22.04 million)
* contract is expected to be negotiated before end of 2017 between Bell Boeing and U.S. Navy