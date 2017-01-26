Jan 26 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

* Says reprimands and fines North Sea Securities Limited HK$700,000 ($90,236.42)

* Says reprimands and fines North Sea Securities for failing to put in place proper controls to monitor and supervise employee dealings

Source text in English: bit.ly/2ji5Quf

($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars)