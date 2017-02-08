BRIEF-Aspermont says Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against co
* Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against company and has been ordered by courts to pay costs
Feb 8 Mediatek Inc
* Says Jan sales at T$18.3 billion ($589.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kqmNX3 (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to see the release)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0520 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
