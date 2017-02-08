BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 8 AU Optronics Corp
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1010 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange