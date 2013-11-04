BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
DUBLIN Nov 4 Ryanair :
* CEO says unless catastrophic change in pricing in next 12 months, confident of share buyback and special dividend before end FY 15
* CEO says growth rate in ancillaries to slow next year, will trend towards 20 pct growth
* CFO says says bookings strong, better booked for Nov and Dec than same time last year
* CEO says if weak pricing environment continues for next 6, 12, 18 months, Ryanair will continue to price agressively
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.